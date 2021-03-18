Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.94. 372,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,924,666. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

