Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Down 10%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)’s share price traded down 10% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.84 and last traded at $7.93. 3,694,727 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,910,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.03.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 121.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

