Veros (VRS) Trading 38% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 110.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last week, Veros has traded down 38% against the US dollar. One Veros coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000520 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veros has a market cap of $368,487.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00051250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.41 or 0.00628270 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068336 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00025027 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00034044 BTC.

Veros Coin Profile

VRS is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official website is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

