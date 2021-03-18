Vertcoin (VTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $544,735.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $37.28 million and $544,735.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,530.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,820.96 or 0.03058853 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.00345072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.28 or 0.00905883 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.37 or 0.00400420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.67 or 0.00340453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.19 or 0.00248932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020863 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,195,772 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

