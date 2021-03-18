Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Down 7.7%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) was down 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.76. Approximately 1,266,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,759,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VERU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price target on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Veru alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veru by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the period. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.