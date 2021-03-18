Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.14% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of VSPR stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.
About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition
