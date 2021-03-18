Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.14% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of VSPR stock opened at $11.10 on Thursday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

Get Vesper Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.