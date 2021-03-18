Vesper Price Hits $33.89 (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Vesper has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vesper has a market cap of $62.90 million and $4.31 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for about $33.89 or 0.00057938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.85 or 0.00456262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00062174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.01 or 0.00140230 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.35 or 0.00648612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00077198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,856,275 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Vesper Coin Trading

