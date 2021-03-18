Viacoin (VIA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.89 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular exchanges. Viacoin has a total market cap of $18.60 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.95 or 0.00347830 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003482 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,640 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

