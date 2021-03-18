Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $812.00

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 812 ($10.61) and last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05), with a volume of 48829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.99.

About Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (VOG.L) (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

