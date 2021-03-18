Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.22

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.22 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 92405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCTR shares. TheStreet raised Victory Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Victory Capital from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $200.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.47 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 42.30% and a net margin of 24.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 35.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at $170,000. 16.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

