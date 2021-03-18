VIDT Datalink Price Hits $1.06 on Major Exchanges (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $52.36 million and approximately $7.03 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00001839 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00051440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $362.72 or 0.00629818 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00068430 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00025017 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00033985 BTC.

VIDT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

