Vidulum Price Up 6% This Week (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Vidulum has traded up 6% against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0550 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $393,705.20 and $3,626.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

