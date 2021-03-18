Vidulum (VDL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $405,550.24

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Vidulum has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $405,550.24 and $3,092.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

