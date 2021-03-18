VIDY (VIDY) 24-Hour Volume Hits $14.66 Billion

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, VIDY has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $14.45 million and $14.66 billion worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00053277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.95 or 0.00664300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00072068 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00026342 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00035509 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (VIDY) is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 coins. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.