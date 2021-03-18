ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get ViewRay alerts:

VRAY stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.64. ViewRay has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. On average, research analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.