Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Viewtran Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIEWF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.11. Viewtran Group shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 11,642 shares.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Viewtran Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIEWF)

Viewtran Group, Inc provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc in November 2013.

