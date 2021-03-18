Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report released on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%.

VFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -310.14 and a beta of 4.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Village Farms International by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,583,000 after buying an additional 1,580,985 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,341,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 65.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,430,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 563,109 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,268,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $1,343,870.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,897,078.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $131,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,200 shares in the company, valued at $276,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,100 shares of company stock worth $3,794,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

