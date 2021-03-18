Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Village Farms International in a research report issued on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Village Farms International stock opened at C$19.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -408.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.57. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$3.01 and a 1 year high of C$25.78.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.50, for a total value of C$725,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 818,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,869,685.50. Also, Director John Patrick Henry sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.07, for a total value of C$162,803.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$364,800.48. Insiders have sold 189,400 shares of company stock worth $2,611,044 over the last quarter.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

