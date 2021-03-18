Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €99.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vinci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €92.88 ($109.26).

Shares of DG stock opened at €91.52 ($107.67) on Thursday. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($104.47). The business’s fifty day moving average is €85.39 and its 200 day moving average is €81.16.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

