Viomi Technology (VIOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 25th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VIOT stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96. Viomi Technology has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $18.99. The company has a market cap of $939.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, and other smart devices.

