Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Down 8%

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares fell 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.21. 587,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 649,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNOM. Truist raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 430.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

