Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 9.7%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s stock price traded down 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.57 and last traded at $51.75. 792,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,156,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $485,455.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $111,714.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,624 shares of company stock worth $3,239,575 in the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,298,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 146,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 117,945 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.