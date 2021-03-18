Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

