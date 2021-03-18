VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Trading Down 6.5%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s share price was down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 2,216,421 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 4,131,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VTGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. William Blair raised shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.44.

The company has a market cap of $308.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.34.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

