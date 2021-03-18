Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,259 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Visteon worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Visteon by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after acquiring an additional 76,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Visteon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Visteon by 301.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000.

VC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.43. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

