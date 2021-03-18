Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Given New GBX 1,170 Price Target at UBS Group

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vistry Group from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 920 ($12.02) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 967.86 ($12.65).

Shares of Vistry Group stock traded up GBX 8.56 ($0.11) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,040.56 ($13.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,815. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.00. Vistry Group has a 52-week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,073 ($14.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 908.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 785.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

In related news, insider Greg Fitzgerald bought 53,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93). Also, insider Katherine Innes bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 882 ($11.52) per share, with a total value of £7,497 ($9,794.88).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,135 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

