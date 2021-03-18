Vitae Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 18th. Vitae has a total market cap of $72.12 million and $1.10 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vitae has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.70 or 0.00006358 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

