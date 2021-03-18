VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,367 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,045,897,000 after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in shares of VMware by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VMware by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW traded down $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $147.47. 10,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,981. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $161.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.27.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,942 shares of company stock worth $3,101,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

