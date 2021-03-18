Vodafone Group (VOD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Vodafone Group (LON: VOD):

3/18/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They now have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 197 ($2.57) price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.

2/9/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/4/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Vodafone Group was given a new GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – Vodafone Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on the stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded down GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 136.83 ($1.79). 48,546,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,870,488. The company has a market cap of £36.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.44 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 129.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.03.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

