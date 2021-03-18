VolitionRx (VNRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect VolitionRx to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Shares of VNRX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.70. 7,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,024. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $178.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $6.67.

In other VolitionRx news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $53,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,949 shares in the company, valued at $187,676.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VNRX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on VolitionRx in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Aegis lifted their price target on VolitionRx from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

