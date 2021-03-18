Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VWAGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY traded up $9.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.33. 11,897,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,608. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $212.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.96.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

