Volkswagen’s (VWAGY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VWAGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY traded up $9.58 on Thursday, hitting $42.33. 11,897,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

