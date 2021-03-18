Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €83.70 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €83.70 ($98.47) target price from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VNA. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.89 ($73.98).

VNA traded down €0.38 ($0.45) during trading on Thursday, reaching €54.92 ($64.61). 990,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.97. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.30.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

