Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

NYSE:VLO opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2,637.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.