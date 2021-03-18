Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,584,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Illumina by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,468 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 889 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $420.12 on Thursday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 97.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $441.15 and a 200 day moving average of $362.45.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total value of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,871 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,788. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.85.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

