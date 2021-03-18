Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys New Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $336.65 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 431.60, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $384.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.57.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.50.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.38, for a total value of $26,750,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,612,571.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 408,876 shares of company stock worth $146,010,020. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

