Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 27,125 FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 156.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 10.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of FMC by 15.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,354,000 after purchasing an additional 157,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $109.37 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

