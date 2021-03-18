Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys Shares of 55,757 Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Corsair Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Corsair Gaming by 809.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at $107,023,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRSR shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.28. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.00 million. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsair Gaming Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

