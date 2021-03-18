Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $2.46 Million in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,235 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,617,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 37,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.23. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. Research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.57.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares in the company, valued at $26,944,083.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

