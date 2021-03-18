Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $2.57 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 273,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the period. SRB Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.20 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.22.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

