Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $2.64 Million in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,398,000 after purchasing an additional 28,542 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,671,000 after purchasing an additional 454,976 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 1.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 471,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 117,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $312.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -66.11 and a beta of 1.00. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). On average, sell-side analysts expect that argenx SE will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim cut shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.65.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

