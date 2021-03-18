Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $3.02 Million in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 665.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $143.23 on Thursday. Avalara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -223.80 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average is $154.59.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,237.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 614,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,101,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,578 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,348. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

