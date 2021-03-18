Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $3.53 Million Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 51.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 40,084 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $81.52 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.58 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $11,738,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,286 shares in the company, valued at $23,602,596.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,402.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,660 shares of company stock worth $35,459,290. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

