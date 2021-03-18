Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period.

BFAM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $169.70 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.06.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,256 shares of company stock worth $9,832,867 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

