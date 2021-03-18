Vontobel Holding Ltd. Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,828,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,218,000 after acquiring an additional 370,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $738,122,000 after acquiring an additional 127,941 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $449,863,000 after acquiring an additional 436,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,723,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $425,795,000 after acquiring an additional 756,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

