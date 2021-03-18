Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Corteva by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 79,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Corteva stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

