Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Shares in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE MT opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

