Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 15,723 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after buying an additional 4,199,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,853 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,694,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $154.16 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average of $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

