Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases Shares of 29,039 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cognex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $968,944,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cognex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,492 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,695,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,127,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,530,000 after purchasing an additional 266,290 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.