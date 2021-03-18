Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $2.63 Million Position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 28.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 79.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

HUYA opened at $25.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.91. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CLSA lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

